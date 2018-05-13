Diamond League: Reece Prescod upstages Justin Gatlin to win 100m in Shanghai

Running unnoticed out in lane No. 9, the unheralded 22-year-old grabbed a shock victory by a whisker from China's Su Bingtian with his time of 10.04sec, just 0.01sec shy of his personal best



Great Britain's Reece Prescod after winning the 100m event in Shanghai on Saturday. Pic/AFP

Britain's Reece Prescod burst out of nowhere to upstage world champion Justin Gatlin and beat the wet weather to win a thrilling 100m on the line here on Saturday.

Running unnoticed out in lane No. 9, the unheralded 22-year-old grabbed a shock victory by a whisker from China's Su Bingtian with his time of 10.04sec, just 0.01sec shy of his personal best. Su, who along with the home crowd thought he had retained his Diamond League Shanghai title, was second in 10.05sec, with fellow Chinese Xie Zhenye third.



Justin Gatlin

The American Gatlin was sluggish out of the blocks and came a disappointing seventh while Canadian speedster Andre De Grasse, working his way back from a long injury layoff, was down in eighth. It was Prescod's first Diamond League triumph and the Briton said that while others toiled in the wet, he relished it. "When I saw the rain tonight I thought, 'Yes!'" he said. "I train in these conditions all the time in the East Midlands [of England], it suits me."

