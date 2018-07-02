Diamond League: Semenya clocks fourth fastest time in 800m
Semenya completely dominated her two-lap sortie, leading from gun to tape to clock a 1min 54.25sec
Caster Semenya put her run-in with the IAAF over controversial new rules on testosterone to one side as she scorched to the fourth-fastest time in the women's 800m at the Diamond League meet here on Saturday. Semenya completely dominated her two-lap sortie, leading from gun to tape to clock a 1min 54.25sec.
Only Kenyan Pamela Jelimo, in Zurich in 2008, Soviet Union's Nadezhda Olizarenko in 1980 and Czech world record holder Jarmila Kratochvilova (1:53.28), in 1983, have gone faster.
Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever
Love story of Lionel Messi and Antonella Roccuzzo