Diamond League: Semenya clocks fourth fastest time in 800m

South Africa's Caster Semenya competes in the women's 800 metres during the IAAF Diamond League 2018 Areva meeting at The Charlety Stadium in Paris on June 30, 2018. Caster Semenya put her run-in with the IAAF over controversial new rules on testosterone firmly to one side as she scorched to the fourth-fastest time ever run in the women's 800m at the Diamond League meet in Paris. Pic/AFP

Caster Semenya put her run-in with the IAAF over controversial new rules on testosterone to one side as she scorched to the fourth-fastest time in the women's 800m at the Diamond League meet here on Saturday. Semenya completely dominated her two-lap sortie, leading from gun to tape to clock a 1min 54.25sec.

Only Kenyan Pamela Jelimo, in Zurich in 2008, Soviet Union's Nadezhda Olizarenko in 1980 and Czech world record holder Jarmila Kratochvilova (1:53.28), in 1983, have gone faster.

