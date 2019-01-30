Diamonds in the sky

Jan 30, 2019, 08:00 IST | Chetan Nayak

Enjoy a full night under the sky this weekend at a session in Mahuli by Stargazing Mumbai

Diamonds in the sky

Living in the city makes it pretty hard to enjoy a starry night sky. However, should you wish to gaze at these spectacles light-years away, you wouldn't have to travel as much!

Enjoy a full night under the sky this weekend at a session in Mahuli by Stargazing Mumbai. "Humans have always been curious about the night skies - our space explorations are a proof of this," says a member of the organising team.

Engage in telescopic observation and make new friends as you meet like-minded people. Strike up a cosmic conversation with Arvind Paranjpye, director of Nehru Planetarium, while you feast your appetite on delicious rural cuisine.

ON: February 2, 5 pm to February 3, 5 am AT Patil Farm, Mahuli, Asangaon.
LOG ON TO: stargazingmumbai.in
CALL: 8888988422
ENTRY: Rs 300 (exclusive of food and travel)

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Tags

things to do in mumbaimumbai guide

DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.

Raj Thackeray's son Amit's wedding was a grand affair

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK
News of the Day
Mumbai: Actor 'hanged himself' from fan as wife slept in bed below

Mumbai: Actor 'hanged himself' from fan as wife slept in bed below