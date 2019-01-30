Diamonds in the sky

things-to-do

Enjoy a full night under the sky this weekend at a session in Mahuli by Stargazing Mumbai

Living in the city makes it pretty hard to enjoy a starry night sky. However, should you wish to gaze at these spectacles light-years away, you wouldn't have to travel as much!

Enjoy a full night under the sky this weekend at a session in Mahuli by Stargazing Mumbai. "Humans have always been curious about the night skies - our space explorations are a proof of this," says a member of the organising team.

Engage in telescopic observation and make new friends as you meet like-minded people. Strike up a cosmic conversation with Arvind Paranjpye, director of Nehru Planetarium, while you feast your appetite on delicious rural cuisine.

ON: February 2, 5 pm to February 3, 5 am AT Patil Farm, Mahuli, Asangaon.

LOG ON TO: stargazingmumbai.in

CALL: 8888988422

ENTRY: Rs 300 (exclusive of food and travel)

