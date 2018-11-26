Diana Edulji: I have not asked for the fitness log of Mithali Raj

cricket

If media reports are true then it is quite clear that the CoA chief has unilaterally taken the decision to call for Raj's fitness log without consulting Edulji, the former India women's team captain

CoA member Diana Edulji and chairman Vinod Rai

The Supreme Court had appointed a Committee of Administrators (CoA) to look after the BCCI's functioning, but it is quite clear now that only its chairman calls the shots. The rift in the CoA seems to have widened further after a public fallout between chairman Vinod Rai and Diana Edulji over the contentious clean chit in the sexual harassment allegations concerning BCCI CEO Rahul Johri.

Yesterday, there were reports about the CoA asking for Mithali Raj's fitness log during the ICC Women's World T20 tournament after Raj was controversially dropped for the crucial semi-final clash against England.

However, CoA member Diana Edulji confirmed to mid-day that she hasn't called for Raj's fitness log as reported in certain sections of the media. Rai was unavailable for comment. If media reports are true then it is quite clear that the CoA chief has unilaterally taken the decision to call for Raj's fitness log without consulting Edulji, the former India women's team captain.

Edulji and Rai were never on the same page in the Johri issue. While Edulji wanted Johri to be suspended when allegations of sexual harassment first surfaced on social media, Rai instead sent him on leave. The formation of an independent probe panel was also Rai's decision.

After a 2:1 verdict by the probe panel, Edulji felt Johri should tender resignation considering that a probe panel member Veena Gowda remarked that the BCCI CEO needs to undergo "gender sensitivity counselling/training". Rai, however, decided that Johri should resume office as natural consequence after the probe panel dropped the sexual harassment charge.

