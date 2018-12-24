Diana Edulji pulls up BCCI CEO Rahul Johri for unprofessionalism

cricket

Edulji in her email has said that Johri's actions were no way professional

Diana Edulji

The Committee of Administrators (CoA) member Diana Edulji has pulled up BCCI CEO Rahul Johri for acting upon only CoA chief Vinod Rai's consent to issue a media release on Thursday regarding the appointment of WV Raman as the new coach of the Indian women's cricket team.

Edulji in her email has said that Johri's actions were no way professional. "Less said the better about the professionalism and propriety. It is not to be talked about but shown and sadly it is lacking in your approach and actions which itself amounts to insubordination. Read this carefully as mentioned in SC order of January 30, 2017 and the COA directions of August 23, 2018: "The C.E.O. of B.C.C.I. shall report to the Committee of Administrators and the Administrators shall supervise the management of BCCI," she wrote.

Edulji was furious that Johri and BCCI General Manager Syed Saba Karim took legal opinion regarding the women's coach announcement without her consent. "You had no business to go for an opinion without COA approval and on your own. Every time there is a doubt, read the SC order and the directions of COA. And since CAM had clarified that the CoA chairman has no casting vote, how did you proceed on unilateral instructions?" she enquired.

"This is improper conduct by you [Johri], substantially prejudicial to the BCCI's interest and gross misconduct in discharge of your duties which can lead to action as per Point IV Clause C (i) of your employment agreement," Edulji wrote. Edulji has responded to Johri's email where the BCCI CEO explained that he acted after receiving instructions from Rai.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates