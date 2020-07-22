Diana Edulji on BCCI employee Mayank Parikh's conflict of interest ruling: Happy my stand is vindicated

Almost 11 months after Indore-based Sanjeev Gupta filed a conflict of interest complaint against BCCI employee Mayank Parikh, the ombudsman Justice DK Jain on Tuesday upheld the charges.

Former India women's captain Diana Edulji, who was the only member in the Committee of Administrators (CoA) to be convinced that Parikh was conflicted, was delighted with the ombudsman's judgment. "I am happy my stand is vindicated once again. I had nothing personal against anyone, but I objected to whatever was wrong or not as per the BCCI rulebook," Edulji told mid-day.

CoA was appointed by the Supreme Court to manage the BCCI affairs till the time consensus could be formed to accept the Justice Lodha Committee recommendations by the BCCI members.

Parikh, who was the logistics manager when Team India won the ICC World Cup in 2011, has been asked to relinquish his ownerships from six cricket clubs that are part of the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) or resign from the BCCI.

"I am convinced that on the facts at hand, a case of conflict of interest as enshrined in the Rules is made out," DK Jain stated in the order accessed by mid-day.

"Accordingly, it will be open to the BCCI to grant an opportunity to Mayank Parikh to either himself resign from the post of the Manager, or to wind up all the Clubs in question forthwith or by taking any other steps, which shall ensure that the situation of conflict of interest is resolved to the satisfaction of the BCCI.

"On the failure of Mayank Parikh to take adequate steps in that regard, the BCCI may take appropriate action to ensure that this conflict of interest ceases to exist at the earliest."

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news