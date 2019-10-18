Diana Edulji, Shantha slam BCCI for not following due process in appointments of India women's cricket team

The BCCI Apex Council female cricketer representative Shantha Rangaswamy and Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) Diana Edulji slammed the manner in which appointments for support staff were being carried out for the Indian women's cricket team.

Edulji today shot an email to the BCCI chief executive Rahul Johri to ensure due processes are being followed. In the same email, Edulji has highlighted Rangaswamy's concern of favouritism in appointments and due processes not being followed as per the constitution.

The new BCCI constitution empowers the national selectors to appoint support staff members after a thorough process.

"I have also received a mail from Shanta Rangaswamy, nominated member on the BCCI Apex Council, which has been marked to you and the selectors, wherein she has stated that these things are been done deliberately to accommodate persons chosen by the powers that be and not following the established practises. A very serious allegation," Edulji stated.

In the same email, a copy of which is with mid-day, Edulji alleged BCCI's Games Development manager Saba Karim for favouring a candidate for the video analyst's post while slamming the shabbily conducted interview process.

"It is even more worrisome that the person Mr Pushkar Sawant, wanted by Saba and NCA, is already booked on the flight to West Indies. The whole process looks like an eyewash," Edulji stated.

"The mail cast serious aspersions and doubts about the dealings of the cricket operations, especially Saba, who is heading it, and despite repeated instructions by the CoA, he is defying and wanting to place persons to these positions without due process. If this is not insubordination, which is not for the first time as it's been happening for over a year, then what is?" Edulji questioned.

Edulji, in an interview to mid-day on October 4, had urged the BCCI to follow due processes for appointments and do away with the stopgap arrangements of support staff members for the Indian women's team.

"I will not be giving my consent to this sham interview that is taking place today for the video analyst as Mr Pushkar Sawant has already been nominated for the tour and also the appointments of the other support staff who are travelling to west indies without due process being followed.

"This is the National Indian Team that is travelling and such shabby treatment is being doled out to them. I wonder if you would do this to the men's team," stated Edulji, who also marked the copy of her email to the other two CoA members -- Vinod Rai and Ravindra Thodge.

The CoA member also put equal blame on Johri. "As the CEO if you can’t get the act right and allowing this kind of sham process under your watch makes you equally culpable," said Edulji.

