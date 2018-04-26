Diana Penty gets a glimpse into New Zealand's Maori culture

Diana Penty engaged with culture enthusiasts Taaniko and Vienna Nordstrom, from New Zealand Company - Soldiers Rd Portraits - at an event in Mumbai today



Diana Penty

Bollywood actress Diana Penty engaged with culture enthusiasts Taaniko and Vienna Nordstrom, from New Zealand Company - Soldiers Rd Portraits - at an event in Mumbai. The Nordstrom duo introduced the audience to New Zealand's Maori culture through interesting activities, while Diana expressed her curiosity for the diverse culture and its importance and significance.

With Indian travellers showing an increased interest in culturally immersive getaways, Tourism New Zealand in India curated the event to raise awareness about the destination, and showcase the country's other offerings that go beyond beautiful landscapes and adventure experiences.

Taaniko and Vienna Nordstrom, through a presentation and engaging activities highlighted New Zealand's Maori culture and customs, in particular food, fashion, history, art and music.

The duo, with their skills, meticulously transformed Diana Penty in the style of a Maori ancestor, wearing a blend of traditional Maori and European clothing, and a temporary facial tattoo, also known as kirituhi. The experience is designed to emulate a portrait of a Maori ancestor and inspire and educate guests about Maori culture.

Talking about her experience during the event, Diana Penty said, "Being an Indian, culture is very close to me and I was delighted to learn the similarities we share with the people of New Zealand. The transformation in the style of a Maori ancestor was an extraordinary and inspiring experience, it makes you realise that there is so much to New Zealand to explore besides its natural beauty."

Vienna Nordstrom from Soldiers Road, said "We have witnessed that cultural experiences are sought after by an increasing number of Indian travellers while considering a travel destination. It gives us great pleasure to introduce and build awareness about New Zealand's rich and incredible Maori culture among Indian travellers. We are a culturally driven nation and have a lot to offer, above and beyond the stunning landscapes that we are known for."

Tourism New Zealand Regional Manager for South and South-East Asia, Steven Dixon said the event was also a great opportunity to highlight the similarities between our two countries.

"Where people in India have the highest regard for guests and value hospitality, in New Zealand culture too, we believe in the concept of Manaakitanga. It inspires the way in which travellers are made to feel welcome when visiting New Zealand. For New Zealand's MÄÂori, being hospitable and looking after visitors and caring about their well-being is an intrinsic part of their culture."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates