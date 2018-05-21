Diana Penty on survival in Bollywood: I know that I am dispensable

Actor discusses challenges of surviving in B-Town and why she's excited about her next



Diana Penty

Though Diana Penty has spent over five years in B-Town, she has starred in just three films. Excited about her fourth release, Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran, the actor agrees that surviving in the industry isn't a cakewalk.

"There is a lot of talent out there, and I know that I'm dispensable. I'd be lying if I say it was a cakewalk to get work. It's been a struggle. There were a few months at a stretch when I didn't have work. Such situations are stressful; they often result in self-doubt," says Penty, adding that she didn't have work because she was selective. She wants to do diverse roles, without compromising on the quality of films she takes on.

"I want to do movies that challenge me as an actor and keep me excited. It's difficult to say no to people, but those who understand will come back to me if they think I am good enough," says Diana Penty, who stars alongside John Abraham in the film, which narrates the story of India's first nuclear test in 1998.

"I studied about the Pokhran test in school, but that's about it. After signing the film, I learnt a lot about it from director Abhishek Sharma. While shooting, I understood how the tests made our country a nuclear power." Penty is also looking forward to her brief role in the sequel to her 2016 film, Happy Bhaag Jayegi, which stars Sonakshi Sinha. "Ali Fazal and I have a smallish part in the film. It's like passing the baton to Sonakshi."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates