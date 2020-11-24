Diana Penty posts pictures of flying in the time of Covid

Bollywood actress Diana Penty has shared her experience of flying during the time of Covid, and she seems pleased about it. Diana posted pictures and videos sitting in a flight with protection including mask and shield. Actor Sidharth Malhotra can be seen sitting behind her in one of the frames.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Diana Penty (@dianapenty)

"Flying in the times of COVID ft. @sidmalhotra," Diana captioned the image. Diana will next be seen in the romantic drama "Shiddat", which also stars Mohit Raina, Radhika Madan and Sunny Kaushal.

She recently shared that she follows her gut feeling when it comes to finalising her scripts, and said that it has never let her down.

