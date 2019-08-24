Diana Penty to start shooting for 'Shiddat' in September

bollywood

Diana Penty on Friday said she will start work on her new project, Shiddat next month. The actor is looking forward to working with Maddock Films, the production house that was behind her Bollywood debut, Cocktail. "I'll start shooting for 'Shiddat' next month. It's a film with Maddock. I started my career with the same production house that backed 'Cocktail'.

It's really exciting to work with them again," Diana told PTI on the sidelines of the Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019. Filmmaker Dinesh Vijan is backing Shiddat, which is a love story. Directed by Kunal Deshmukh, the film also stars Radhika Madan, Sunny Kaushal and Mohit Raina. In the movie, Diana stars opposite Mohit while Radhika will be paired with Sunny. The film will be shot across Punjab, Paris and London. Diana walked the ramp for designer Ridhi Mehra, who launched her latest collection 'An Ode to Heirlooms' on the third day of the fashion gala. The model-turned-actor looked regal in an ivory lehenga choli ensemble which was heavily embellished.

The range married Gujarati and Kashmiri cultures and aesthetics, celebrating intricate craftsmanship from the two different ideas bringing out grace and elegance. Bohemian style also bore influence on the demi-couture collection. Talking about her personal style statement, Diana said through the years, she has developed a style of her own, which suits her body and personality. "I usually gravitate towards classic silhouettes. Effortless, comfortable and chic is my personal style. But I do like experimenting and trying new trends," she added.

