Diane Kruger dreamed of being female Bond

hollywood

"The Operative" follows a rogue spy from Israel's feared national intelligence force Mossad, who vanishes while attending her father's funeral

Diane Kruger

Actress Diane Kruger, who has played the role of a spy in "The Operative", says she had a dream of playing female James Bond in films.

In an interview to The I Paper, Kruger spoke about her upcoming film and her dream of being the first woman to portray 007 - who is currently played by Daniel Craig, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She said: "I always thought it must be so cool to be James Bond. But the realities of being a spy are closer to what we did. It's cool, but I don't dream about it anymore."

Kruger also insisted that away from the cameras she is a very "introverted" person and it is her acting career that has forced her to be more "outgoing" to her benefit.

"I'm very introverted, in my real life, to a fault. I think I can appear cold or standoffish. I really have to force myself to be outgoing. Acting has, for me, been the opportunity to identity with someone else, be someone else," she added.

