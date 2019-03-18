Diane Kruger flaunts abs 4 months after delivering child

hollywood

Diane Kruger's photograph showed her sitting in a gym on an exercise mat wearing a red bikini top and polka dot pants.

Los Angeles: Actress Diane Kruger has showcased her abs, four months after giving birth to a child. She showed off her post-baby body on Instagram on Saturday and described why she was so proud to do so, reports eonline.com.

Kruger's photograph showed her sitting in a gym on an exercise mat wearing a red bikini top and polka dot pants. "Am I showing off? It's been hard work to get my abs back," she captioned the picture.

"I didn't think it was possible after having a baby. And certainly not at my age," she said. The 42-year-old and her partner Norman Reedus welcomed their first child in November last year. They have been secretive about their baby and have only announced that it was a girl.

