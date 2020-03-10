Diane Kruger on leaving home at a young age
Diane Kruger said she left home when she was very young, so she missed many years of bonding and becoming 'friends'
Actress Diane Kruger recently took to Instagram to share how badly she missed her mother when she had to leave home at a very young age, and how she is making most of her time to be with her now.
"I left home when I was very young, so we missed many years of bonding and becoming 'friends'. Since @bigbaldhead and I had our daughter, my mom has become the best mother a girl could ever wish for. She's been by my side, helping with the baby while I work, washing, cleaning, organizing, cooking ...grocery shopping, you name it.
"Loving our daughter more than words could describe. Infinite patience and kindness. I've discovered a softness and power in my mom that I can only see now that I've become one myself. I'm so lucky to have you mom. Baby girl is so lucky to have such a doting Oma. And I'm so glad we have this chance to be a family once again.. I love you," Diane wrote.
According to dailymail.co.uk, as a child, Diane wanted to become a ballerina and successfully auditioned for the Royal Ballet School in London, before moving to Paris where she became a model after an injury ended her dancing career. She also shared a photograph of her mother cradling her daughter.
