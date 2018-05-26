Diane's character was named Diane for all the right reasons in Book Club

Book Club is a story where Jane Fonda, Diane Keaton, Mary Steenburgen, Candice Bergen come together for their regular book-club meeting when the women are introduced to E.L. James's Fifty Shades of Grey



In Book Club, Diane Keaton doesn't miss a beat to show her true self. However, director Bill Holderman and screenwriter Erin Simms didn't know if Book Club would pass 'The Keaton Test' when they had first taken the script to her. Also, they named her character Diane, for obvious reasons.

Pause, for a moment, here—what do you imagine a script reading with Diane Keaton is like? Full of light and laughter? Perhaps, in your imagination, in real life, she's a lot more scrupulous. Erin Simms said, "We wrote the movie for Diane." I mean, the character's name is Diane, it was always Diane since the beginning and I never really thought past 'What happens if Diane Keaton doesn't say yes?' I never went there. When Diane read the script, she was like, 'Well, I understand why you guys came to me. "

Book Club is a story where Jane Fonda, Diane Keaton, Mary Steenburgen, Candice Bergen come together for their regular book-club meeting when the women are introduced to E.L. James's Fifty Shades of Grey. Naturally, the fictitious entrepreneur spurs a sexual reawakening in the women and they embark on an uproarious dating extravaganza.

