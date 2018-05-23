Did Amitabh Bachchan take a dig at Varun Dhawan?

It seems Big B took a swipe at Varun Dhawan in his latest tweet



Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan's wry sense of humour is often on display on social media. Big B also chides the younger lot of actors on the platform. Yesterday, he seems to have taken a dig at Varun Dhawan.



Varun Dhawan

Big B wrote on Instastory, "Double glasses and ready for the gym. No, you will not follow me there... it is too embarrassing, follow Varun (sic)." Of late, the October actor has been flooding his social networking handles with workout videos and pictures. The actor has been chronicling his every move in the gym. Is this Big B's way of telling him to calm down?

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan will next be seen in Vijay Krishna Acharya's upcoming directorial Thugs Of Hindostan, in which he shares the screen with Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh. The film is based on Philip Meadows Taylor's 1839 novel Confessions of a Thug and is set to be released during Diwali on 7 November 2018.

Varun Dhawan, who received plaudits from fans and critics for his performance in Shoojit Sircar's October, is filming for Kalank. Directed by Abhishek Varman and produced by Karan Johar, Varun shares the screen with Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt and Kunal Kemmu in the film.

Varun's other upcoming release is Sui Dhaaga, in which he is collaborating with Anushka Sharma for the first time.

