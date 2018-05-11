Did Aussie spin king Warne date Monk?

In a radio interview on Fitzy and Wippa show yesterday, when host Fitzy, asked her, "Has [Warne] got in contact with you, has he asked you out on a date before?"



Shane Warne

Australian actor/singer Sophie Monk, 38, may have had some high-profile relationships with US musician Benji Madden and Australian actor Sam Worthington to name a few, but recently revealed that she has casually dated Aussie spin great Shane Warne, 48.

In a radio interview on Fitzy and Wippa show yesterday, when host Fitzy, asked her, "Has [Warne] got in contact with you, has he asked you out on a date before?"



Sophie Monk

To which Monk replied, "Yeah I love Warnie, he's cool... We've hung out a few times — with pants on, if that's what you're asking." When the host asked if she had kissed the cricketer, she said, "Uhhhh..... ummmm. But just a cheeky... Nothing serious!" This bit of news is not a huge surprise, considering Warne is famous for being a ladies' man. He was engaged to British actor Liz Hurley, before they broke up in 2014.

