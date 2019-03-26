Did Deepika Padukone apologize to her fans for losing against Alia Bhatt?

bollywood

Deepika Padukone, who gave us a powerful character Padmavati in Sanjay Leela Bhansali Padmavat, lost the Best Filmfare Actor (female) category award to Alia Bhatt, who also played a strong role in Raazi

Deepika Padukone/picture courtesy: Deepika Padukone's Instagram account

The much-awaited award function of Bollywood Filmfare 2019 took place on March 23, 2019, in Bandra-Kurla-Complex, Mumbai. The starry night was no less than a fashionable affair, and it was attended by who's who of Bollywood.

The best actor category was won by none other than Ranbir Kapoor for Sanju, and host of other celebs won the coveted black lady for different categories. Alia Bhatt-starrer Raazi won big in the award ceremony. It not only won big for Best Film and Best Direction, but it also bagged the Best Actor Award (female) category for Alia Bhatt. Though the entire town was celebrating for this actress, Deepika Padukone's fans were a bit upset for this win.

Deepika Padukone surprised her fans with impeccable performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavat, but the actress didn't win the Best Actor category and lost it out to Raazi star Alia Bhatt. Deepika's fans shared a post on social media, and the actress left a comment on the fan club's post which instantly won everyone's hearts.

She wrote, "To all my Fans, I am sorry I let you all own and promise to work harder than ever before... #upwards&onwards." Take a look!

On the professional front, Deepika Padukone is currently preparing for the role of Malti, who is an acid attack survivor. Deepika Padukone also shared the first look of her character on social media on March 25. The film, titled Chhapaak, also stars Vikram Massey in a pivotal role.

