Did Deepika Padukone react to Salman Khan's 'luxury' comment?

A while ago, Salman Khan had reportedly said that he "cannot have the luxury of being depressed"



Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone was in New Delhi recently to attend a mental health awareness programme. At the event, the actor quipped that it was a misconception that only the rich get depressed. Dippy emphasised that depression can strike anyone irrespective of their socio-economic status.



Salman Khan

A while ago, Salman Khan had reportedly said that he "cannot have the luxury of being depressed." Was this Dippy's way to make Salman dispel myths about depression? His fans, however, felt the Padmaavat actor was taking a potshot at the Dabangg star.

