Did Deepika Padukone reject as many as three films with Ranveer Singh?

Deepika Padukone has said this many times in her interviews that her best on-screen chemistry has been with Saif Ali Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor and of course, Ranveer Singh. Padukone and Singh have given three massive blockbusters to the audiences and now are gearing up for their fourth outing, the Kabir Khan directorial, '83.

However, a report by Mumbai Mirror states that the actress has rejected as many as three films with the actor. As shocking and surprising as the news may sound, it seems it's indeed true; the reason is she doesn't want to overexpose their couple appeal. And given she has one big film after another; it's going to take a while before we can see Padukone and Singh together again.

Padukone has films like Chhapaak and '83 coming up in 2020, and will also star in Shakun Batra's next directorial that's produced by Karan Johar and also the actress herself. There's also a film with Ranbir Kapoor directed by Luv Ranjan and a drama on the iconic character of The Mahabharata, Draupadi.

Coming to Singh, apart from '83, he also has multiple films coming up. His first appearance next year on the big screen with be in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi, where he'll have a cameo as Sangram Bhalerao, the character he played in Simmba last year. He also has YRF's Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Karan Johar's Takht coming up.

Given every collaboration of the husband and wife has been bigger than the previous one, can we expect '83 to surpass the collections of Padmaavat? Will it enter the 300-crore club? We shall find out on April 10, 2020!

