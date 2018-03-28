Did Deepika Padukone take a jibe at Salman Khan?

Deepika Padukone was in the capital city to launch her foundation, Live Love Laugh, which creates awareness about depression



Deepika Padukone launches her foundation, Live Love Laugh in Delhi. Picture Courtesy: Yogen Shah

Deepika Padukone opened up about her depression with the world a few years ago and came up with her own organisation, Live Love Laugh Foundation to spread awareness about it. At an event, around the same time, Salman Khan had spoken of depression as a "luxury". He had said, "I see a lot of people getting depressed and emotional, but I can't afford that luxury of being depressed or sad or emotional because no matter what I am going through, it works against me."

Seemingly, Deepika Padukone took this with a pinch of salt. Recently, the actress was in Delhi to release a survey titled, 'How India perceives mental health' and also launched her foundation in the capital. She again spoke about depression and how important it is to tackle the situation while some people take it as a luxury. "Depression is sometimes perceived as luxury... (But) It is important to break that myth," said the actress, which seemed like the dimpled-beauty taking a jibe at Salman Khan's earlier comment.

Deepika said there is a misconception that depression happens to people who are successful. "It can happen to anybody from any field, irrespective of their socio-economic background. People think that those who have too much time or money get into depression. I think it is very important to break that myth."

Was this Dippy's way to make Salman dispel myths about depression? His fans, however, felt the Padmaavat actor was taking a potshot at the Dabangg star.

