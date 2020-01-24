Did Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur turn up late for Kapil Sharma's show shoot?

Disha Patani would do well to take a few tips on discipline from co-star Anil Kapoor in the course of Malang promotions. We hear Patani arrived almost three hours late for the shoot of The Kapil Sharma Show at Film City, Goregaon, on Wednesday, leaving co-star Kapoor and director Mohit Suri to twiddle their thumbs. Worse, she apparently did not bother to inform the film's team about her delay nor did she apologise for it on reaching the venue.

A source present on the set tells mid-day, "The call time was 11 am, and the roll-time, 12.30 pm. Anil and Mohit reported to the sets on time, and were ready for the shoot when they were told that Disha and Aditya Roy Kapur had yet to arrive. Their irritation was palpable."

Anil Kapoor

When Kapur joined the crew a little later, Suri did not waste any time in giving him an earful. But the drama was far from over as the leading lady continued to be missing in action. A source from the channel reveals that Patani waltzed in only by 1.30 pm. "By the time she got her make-up and hair done, it was almost 3 pm. Once the stars gathered on the floor, they had to be briefed about the episode by Kapil's team. So by the time the shoot started, it was three hours behind schedule." It was also a cause of concern for Sharma's unit — the comedian's shoot with Saif Ali Khan, which was slated for 6.30 pm, had to be pushed due to the delay.

Kapil Sharma and Mohit Suri

When mid-day reached out to Suri, he said, "We got late because they [Disha and Aditya] were sitting in my van, discussing the marketing and music of the film. No one came late."

