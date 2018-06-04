Did Donald Trump say that Serena Williams was 'intimidated' by Maria Sharapova's looks?

French Open reporter reveals US President Donald Trump thought Maria Sharapova's shoulders were 'alluring' and Serena Williams was intimidated by the Russian's 'supermodel looks'



Serena Williams

Serena Williams did not have to battle that hard to overcome Julia Goerges of Germany at the French Open on Saturday. Probably, she was more stressed at the press conference where she was asked questions relating to Maria Sharapova. According to the Sydney Morning Herald, a reporter asked Serena a question he'd been longing to ask for 14 years.

Here's the conversation between the journalist and Serena:

Reporter: After the 2004 Wimbledon match with Maria, I had the opportunity to interview Donald Trump and he said that Maria's shoulders were incredibly alluring and then he came up with this extraordinary analysis: That you were intimidated by her supermodel good looks.



Donald Trump

My question is: Have you ever been intimidated by anyone on a tennis court, and what are your thoughts about the occurrence?

Serena: I honestly don't have any thoughts about that. I can't say I have been intimidated by anyone. That's it.

Meanwhile, Serena said the claims made in Sharapova's book were "hearsay" and not "necessarily true." In it, the Russian described how she heard Serena sobbing loudly in the locker room after the 2004 Wimbledon final and claimed that defeat was the reason behind the American's dominant record over her.



Maria Sharapova

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever