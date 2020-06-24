Did Excel Entertainment Just hint that the third installment of Fukrey is in works?

Are you fans of Hunny, Choocha, Bholi Punjaban and Zafar from Fukrey? Then there's a piece of good news for you. The two parts of the comedy franchise Fukrey (2013) is considered among the cult classics of the Indian Cinema in the recent times as they went on to become hits and made sure to get a burst of giggles from the audience in the cinema. The film, that was directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and Produced under the Excel Entertainment banner, received tremendous appreciation and admiration.

A sleeper hit on its release, Fukrey (2013) put the spotlight on Richa Chadha aka Bholi Punjaban and Varun Sharma. After the success of the two instalments of the comedy franchise, rumours are rife that the cast — which also includes Pulkit Samrat, Ali Fazal and Manjot Singh — is reuniting for the third edition.

Recently, the makers of the film hinted at the third part of the film 'Fukrey' coming up! Excel Entertainment took to their social media and reposted the director's post hinting that the third part of the film is in works! They posted an image of the three main protagonists in the film along with Panditji with the caption:

Let's wait and watch!

