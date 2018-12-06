Did George W. Bush slip candy to Michelle Obama again?

international

Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. Pic/ AFP

Looks like George W. Bush had another sweet treat in store for former first lady Michelle Obama, three months after he offered her a piece of candy at Senator John McCain¿s funeral in Washington.

Michelle, accompanied by her husband and former United States president Barack Obama, arrived at the National Cathedral for the state funeral of US¿ 41st president George H.W. Bush.

The Obamas, who were seated in the front row along with US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, were greeted by Bush.

The grieving son then dug into his pocket to bring out a small item that appeared to be a candy and offered the same to the former first lady, who looked visibly elated to receive the same.

The moment was a déjà vu for Twitterverse, who recalled a similar interaction between the two during late Senator McCain¿s funeral. However, Michelle, in an interview, clarified that it was a cough drop that was offered to her.

¿I didn¿t realize at the time that anybody noticed what we were doing. President (George W) Bush and I ¿ we are forever seat mates because of protocol, that¿s how we sit at all the official functions so he is my partner in crime at every major thing where all the formers gather,¿ The Hill quoted Michelle as saying during an interview in October this year, a month after the light-hearted interaction took place.

World leaders and scores of mourners gathered in Washington to bid goodbye to the 41st US President at the state funeral on Wednesday.

The late former president¿s casket was taken from Capitol Rotunda to the Washington National Cathedral in a motorcade, while complete state honours were accorded, including a 21-gun salute and cannons.

The Bush family, led by George W. Bush, was present at the Capitol Rotunda, hands over their hearts, as his casket was loaded onto the hearse.

Thousands of citizens lined the streets in remembrance of the stalwart as the Presidential hearse passed the lanes of Washington on December 5, the national day of mourning across the country

The stalwart, who passed away on November 30, is known for his contributions towards the nation as the 41st President of the United States of America, including steering the nation's foreign policy in the wake of the disintegration of the USSR in 1991 while ushering in a 'new world order'.

