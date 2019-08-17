Did Hardik Pandya just buy a Lamborghini?

cricket

Hardik Pandya gets spotted in a lavish orange Lamborghini car in the Mumbai suburb of Bandra.

Hardik Pandya getting into his orange Lamborghini

India cricketer Hardik Pandya was spotted in an orange Lamborghini outside a gym in Bandra yesterday. Hardik, who plays for IPL team Mumbai Indians, was rested for the ongoing India tour of West Indies.

Hardik Pandya is seen these days spending time with family and friends in Mumbai. He was at a cricket club in Bandra, on a run with brother Krunal Pandya.

Hardik Pandya was given the well-deserved rest after a hectic few months of cricket. Hardik Pandya was embroiled in a controversy along-with fellow cricketer KL Rahul, when the duo took part in a TV talk show hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar. Hardik Pandya's comments on the show did not go down well with netizens and he faced huge backlash.

However, after the controversy, Hardik Pandya came back stronger as a cricketer and played a crucial part with the ball and bat to take Mumbai Indians to the IPL 2019 title. Hardik Pandya, later on, also played a vital role in India's road to the World Cup semifinal.

Hardik Pandya is pipped to come back into the Indian team for India's home series versus South Africa in September 2019.

