Did Kalki Koechlin make it official with boyfriend Guy Hershberg?

On Tuesday evening, Kalki Koechlin shared a loved-up picture with Guy Hershberg. In the picture, the actress is at the receiving end of a sweet kiss by Hershberg. They both look happy with each other by their side while they get clicked against the scenic location of the ocean. Dressed in casuals with the hat in place, Kalki looked super cool, while Guy was seen in a simple tee and red shorts.

Kalki Koechlin shared this picture with Guy Hershberg on her Instagram account and announced that every day is a Sunday for her when she is with him. She also called Guy her "caveman". Here's what the entire post read: "It's always a Sunday when I'm with my favourite caveman (sic)"

Take a look at the post here:

View this post on Instagram It's always a Sunday when I'm with my favourite cavemanðÂÂ¥° A post shared by Kalki (@kalkikanmani) onAug 31, 2019 at 7:00pm PDT

Guy Hershberg also commented on this picture, which proves that he is totally, madly in love with Kalki. Guy said that she always brings a smile on his face. Here' what he wrote: "you just put such a big silly smile on my face my cutie [sic]" with a red heart emoticon.

Among the many verified users that congratulated the couple, actress Bhumika Chawla also commented on Kalki Koechlin's post. She wrote: "Adorable."

Kalki is recently seen in the web series, Sacred Games' second season on Netflix. After dating for over two years, the 35-year-old actress had got married to filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. They had tied the knot in 2011 and called off the marriage in 2013. However, they were granted the divorce in 2015. Before marrying Kalki, Kashyap was married to film editor Aarti Bajaj, with whom he has a daughter - Aaliyah Kashyap. Reportedly, Kalki Koechlin shares a warm bond with Aaliyah.

