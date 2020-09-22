Did Kangana Ranaut take a dig at Deepika Padukone using catchwords 'Repeat after me'?

"Depression is a consequence of drug abuse", says Kangana Ranaut who seems to have taken a sarcastic jibe at Deepika Padukone. Kangana's comment comes after Times Now revealed a WhatsApp chat, which the channel claims allegedly took place between Deepika Padukone and her manager Karishma Prakash, who is reportedly an employee with a popular talent management agency.

Taking to Twitter, Kangana Ranaut wrote, "Repeat after me, depression is a consequence of drug abuse. So called high society rich star children who claim to be classy and have a good upbringing ask their manager," MAAL HAI KYA?" #boycottBollywoodDruggies #DeepikaPadukone," Kangana tweeted.

Repeat after me, depression is a consequence of drug abuse. So called high society rich star children who claim to be classy and have a good upbringing ask their manager ,” MAAL HAI KYA?” #boycottBollywoodDruggies #DeepikaPadukone https://t.co/o9OZ7dUsfG — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 21, 2020

Just a day after Sushant Singh Rajput's death, on June 15, 2020, Deepika had tweeted, "Repeat after me: depression is an illness." In another tweet posted on June 16, the actress had shared: "Repeat after me: depression is a form of mental illness."

Deepika started voicing her opinion on the importance of mental health through her foundation 'The Live Love Laugh Foundation' (TLLLF) in June 2015. Through the platform, the actor keeps launching nationwide awareness as well as destigmatisation campaigns.

The 'Queen' actor has been making headlines since the past few weeks with her tussle with Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut and BMC. Kangana's tirade against the film industry has continued over the past weeks. Last week, she claimed all that Bollywood ever offered her were two-minute roles, item numbers and a romantic scene, that too in return of sleeping with the hero.

