Did Katrina Kaif copy Kim Kardashian West?

Yesterday, Katrina Kaif announced on Instagram that she will be launching a beauty line on October 22. The Bharat actor had been planning it for the past two years. Kat shared a picture (above), which bears an uncanny resemblance to that of reality TV star Kim Kardashian West's KKW Beauty ad (top).

"Gandi art direction or coincidence? Choose one (sic)," wrote @dietsabya, an Instagram account dedicated to exposing copycats. Kat preferred to keep mum.

Here's what the Bharat actress shared on Instagram: "Its finallyyyyyyyyyy ready ......... ARRIVING October 22, 2019. Two years ago I dreamt of creating a beauty line ........ So excited to finally share it with you ...... Can't wait"

Will Katrina's beauty line be a hit with makeup and beauty product aficionados? Only time will tell. Kat, on the other hand, is going all out to promote her beauty line on social media with pictures and videos. Here's a BTS video Katrina posted on Instagram:

Talking about what her brand entails, Katrina informed mid-day, "After spending years donning different looks, it was time that I created a brand that truly stands for what I believe in. I'm always on the clock, always on the run, with endless shoots that involve me wearing makeup all the time. As much as I love the look and feel of it, I do wish my skin felt as comfortable as I did wearing it."

On the work front, Katrina Kaif was last seen in Bharat opposite Salman Khan, which did good business at the box office.

