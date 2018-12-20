Did Man United star Martial send 'sexplicit' texts to French model when girlfriend was pregnant?

football

French model claims Manchester United star sent her 'sexplicit' texts while his girlfriend was pregnant

Anthony Martial and girlfriend Melanie. (Right) Malika Semichi

French model Malika Semichi has accused Man Utd's Anthony Martial of sending her sexually oriented text messages behind the back of his pregnant girlfriend Melanie Da Cruz, reported British tabloid, The Sun.

Malika met Martial at a Paris nightclub in June, where they danced and exchanged numbers. And Malika has claimed that from the next day onwards she began receiving sex texts. "To start with, it was innocent stuff like, 'how are you doing' and silly selfies. But then he started asking personal questions," said Malika.

Malika revealed that the footballer soon began asking for her naked pictures and videos: "In one message he asked me for a threesome but I wouldn't do that. He said I'd have to come to Manchester so no one would see us. He was scared of his girlfriend finding out." Martial and Melanie's baby, Swan was born on July 26.

