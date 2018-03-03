Did Melania swat Donald Trump's hand away again?

Seems like things still are not well between the United States First Couple



Donald and Melania Trump

Seems like things still are not well between the United States First Couple.

And evidence to this is a recent video footage that shows Melania Trump yanked her hand away from her husband Donald Trump, as they reached Charlotte for the funeral of Rev. Billy Graham, reports metro.co.uk.

The video shows President Donald Trump trying to hold on to his wife as the couple on Friday disembarked Air Force One, but the First Lady pulled her hands away, and got busy managing her outfit.

Taking the social media by storm, this clip raised question, whether it is sign of tension between the couple. Some, however, said she only did so to try and stop her skirt blowing up in the wind.

In May 2017, Melania was reportedly spotted twice apparently swatting her husband's hand away in two days.

Reports of tension between the couple came to light after claims re-emerged that Donald Trump slept with porn star Stormy Daniels.

He is said to have had a fling with the adult entertainer in 2006, a year after marrying Melania, and shortly after she gave birth to the couple's son Barron, now 11.

Trump however denied the claims.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates