Did Peter Crouch hint that his wife Abbey Clancy is a gold-digger?

football

Former England striker Peter Crouch hints wife Abbey Clancy wouldn't have been in his life had he not been a footballer

Peter Crouch and Abbey Clancy

Former England striker Peter Crouch, 37, is not one of the greatest lookers and the lanky footballer is the first to admit it. In fact, he was even booed and groaned at on his England debut a few years ago.

So, how then did he manage to get a wife as stunning as Liverpool-based model Abbey Clancy, 32. It's his football that helped him find the woman of his dreams, says Stoke City striker Crouch, who is convinced that had he been in a normal job, he could never have got a woman like Clancy.

And in a recent interview with British tabloid The Daily Mirror, 6-foot-seven Crouch had no hesitation in admitting this. "Would I have ended up with a wife as attractive as Abbey? I'd like to think I'd have done OK. Maybe not that well, but I'd have done all right," said Crouch, going on to explain how he faced severe criticism in the past for his looks.

"I've heard every insult under the sun but it's made me a more resilient character. The jokes about how I look have actually made me stronger," said Crouch, who married Clancy in 2011 and has three children — Sophia, seven, Liberty, three, and eight-month-old Johnny — with her.

