Did poisoning kill two leopards at Sanjay Gandhi National Park in a week?

All is not well with the leopards kept in captivity at the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP). A week after a 10-month-old cub died, a male leopard, which was brought to the Park from Bhandara, was found dead late on Monday night. The park authorities say poisoning cannot be ruled out, as the cub's post-mortem revealed toxaemia (blood poisoning through toxins). What is more concerning is that four other leopards are also unwell.

Speaking to mid-day, SGNP veterinarian Dr Shailesh Pethe said, "A 10-year-old male leopard, which was brought from Bhandara, died around 11 pm on Monday. He had suddenly fallen ill on September 11. More can be shared only after a post-mortem is conducted." Last Tuesday, after the 10-month-old cub died, the SGNP veterinarian had said, "The cause of death as per the post-mortem report is 'toxaemia accompanied by cardio respiratory complications'. The visceral samples have been sent to the state forensic lab for analysis." Forest department sources said deliberate poisoning could not be ruled out, and in order to prevent such things from happening, the authorities will install more CCTV cameras inside the Park to maintain constant vigil.

Samples being tested

Chief Conservator of Forest and SGNP Director Anwar Ahmed said, "Samples of the buffalo meat that is given to the leopards have been sent to the Kalina forensic laboratory along with the samples collected from the bodies of the dead animals. A DFO-level officer has been asked to probe the deaths. We are also coming up with new standard operating procedures so such incidents can be avoided." A source from the Park said, "The buffalo meat might have traces of medicines given to the cattle. This could have been the reason behind their illness."

