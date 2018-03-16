Did Radhika Apte just take a dig at Sooraj Pancholi?

Radhika Apte thinks that Sooraj Pancholi should concentrate in upping his acting skills rather than only focussing on fitness



Neha Dhupia got chatty with Radhika Apte in the latest episode of Colors Infinity's BFFs with Vogue. The host asked Radhika which actor should concentrate more on his acting rather than be focusing on his fitness. To this, the actress replied by taking Sooraj Pancholi's name. That sure seems like the actress doesn't think much of Sooraj's acting abilities and thinks he gets consumed by only concentrating on his fitness.

On the same show, Radhika Apte also opened up about she opened up on a rather horrendous incident she faced while shooting for a Tamil film. She said, "It was my first day at the shoot and a famous actor down south came on the set and started to tickle my feet."

Revealing further about the incident, she also stated that she was stunned as they had never met before, her instinct reaction was to slap him! She is a no-nonsense girl and won't think twice to put you in the right place if you mess with her. Also, the actress was also recently trolled for uploading a picture of hers in a bikini at the beach on Instagram. To which, she said, "Do they expect me to wear a saree on the beach?"

In an earlier interview with mid-day, speaking about her upcoming projects, Radhika Apte had said, "I have seven projects coming out and I have done completely different roles in all of them. In PadMan I play a village girl. In Baazaar, I play a girl, who is an extremely successful businesswoman--young, bright and independent. In Sacred Games, I play a RAW agent and in Anurag's film (international project), I play a young teacher in a metro city. In Sriram Raghavan's film with Ayushmann Khurrana, I play a very young, cool-vibe girl and in Ghoul (English film) I've played a military officer. In Bombairiya I have played a PR agent and all these characters have nothing in common with each other."

