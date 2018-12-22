Did Ranbir Kapoor and Varun Dhawan get into a verbal spat at Karan Johar's house?

bollywood

Reportedly, Ranbir Kapoor and Varun Dhawan had a verbal brawl at Karan Johar's house. However, another report has a contradictory story to it

Ranbir Kapoor and Varun Dhawan. Picture Courtesy: Varun Dhawan and Ranbir Kapoor Instagram account.

Karan Johar's residence is known to be the party hub for gen-x actors like Aditya Roy Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra, Arjun Kapoor, director Ayan Mukerji and so on. However, a few days ago, a report in Mumbai Mirror stated that Ranbir Kapoor and Varun Dhawan had a nasty fight at Karan Johar's house on a "petty and laughable" issue. So much so, that the October actor asked Karan to refrain from inviting him to his house if the Barfi actor is around.

However, a report in Pinkvilla has quashed this report, and says that all is well between these two buddies. A source close to Varun Dhawan informed the entertainment portal that there is no truth to this story. The report further states that Varun Dhawan hasn't been to Karan Johar's house since past few months now. In fact, Ranbir Kapoor and Varun Dhawan last met each other at Ambani's party.

On the work front, Varun Dhawan is shooting with his friend and Ranbir's girlfriend Alia Bhatt for Kalank. Ranbir Kapoor is shooting for Ayan Mukerji's fiction-adventure film, Brahmastra, which also stars Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy.

