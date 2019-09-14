Did Salman Khan really gift a house to Ranu Mondal? Here's the truth

Ranu Mondal has recorded three tracks for Himesh Reshammiya's film, Happy Hardy Aur Heer. Himesh had organised an event to launch the song, where he was in attendance with Mondal. The singer became an overnight sensation after a video of her singing Lata Mangeshkar's song, 'Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma Hai' from Shor (1972) went viral. She was videographed while singing outside a railway station in West Bengal.

Soon after, there were several reports that Salman Khan has gifted a house worth Rs 50 lacs to Ranu Mondal. In an interview with Navbharat Times, she rubbished the rumour by saying, "Nahi diya. Agar dete to sabke saamne announce karte ki maine ranu mondal ko ghar diya hai. Ya fir mere friends ko diya, kuch to bol ke announcement karenge na. Ye jab tak nahi hota hai, tab tak k liye ye sochna theek nahi na. (I haven't received any gift, had he made an announcement or talked about, I would have thought that I got the house as a gift. Had he gifted it to me, he would have made an announcement in front of everyone)"

On the other hand, veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar expressed her displeasure over Ranu Mondal singing in her style. In an interview with IANS, Lata ji had said, "Agar mere naam aur kaam se kissiko bhala hota hai toh main apne-aap ko khush-kismat samajhti hoon (If anyone benefits from my name and work, I feel fortunate). But I also feel imitation is not a reliable and durable companion for success. By singing my songs or Kishoreda's (Kumar), or (Mohd) Rafi Saab's, or Mukesh Bhaiyya or Asha's (Bhosle) numbers, aspiring singers can get short-term attention. But it won't last."

When Ranu Mondal was asked about the abovesaid quote made by Lata Mangeshkar, the former told the Hindi daily, "Lata ji ki umar ke hisab se mai choti thi, hu aur aage ja kar bhi rahungi.. Bachpan se unka awaz pasand hai. (As far age is concerned, I was younger to her and will always remain her junior. I have loved Lataji’s voice since childhood)."

Talking about the same, Himesh Reshammiya also expressed her views at the music launch of the song, Teri Meri Kahani. He had said, "I feel we have to see in which connotation Lata Ji has made that statement. I feel when you start copying another singer then it doesn't work that well. But I also feel that taking inspiration from someone else is really important."

