Did Shahid Kapoor walk out of an award show after not winning the Best Actor award?

2019 was one of the best years for Shahid Kapoor in his 16-year career. Kabir Singh smashed multiple box-office records and ended its lifetime run with thunderous collections of Rs. 280 crore. This romantic drama may have received polarised reactions for the way it essayed a medical student's love for his lady, everyone couldn't stop raving about the actor's performance.

And recently, at an award ceremony, the actor was invited by the organisers and was promised to be awarded the Best Actor Award in the Popular category. He was all set to even dazzle the stage with his performance on the said night. However, it all turned out to be completely unexpected.

At the last moment, the award went to Ranveer Singh due to reasons best known to the organisers. This reportedly upset the actor and he left the award function midway, refusing to even perform. A source said, "Shahid apparently lost his cool on the organisers because it was an unprofessional move on their part to sneakily change the whole scenario. He was reportedly very upset with how the whole thing was addressed. The award was then presented to Ranveer Singh and Shahid then supposedly walked out of the show."

It added, "He was to perform but he decided not to record his performance as well." This happens to be the first time that such an incident has happened. Reports also say that after this unexpected walkout, Varun Dhawan performed on the stage as a last-minute replacement.

However, the other side of the story reported by some portals says that the actor had to leave the event as he was unwell. Well, the truth should be out soon. On the work front, the actor will be seen in Jersey and is all set to start shooting from December 13. The film is releasing on August 28, 2020.

