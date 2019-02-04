Did the Metro Line 2B contractor destroy greenery at Bandra-Kurla Complex?

national

Plants appear to have been destroyed when the plot was levelled. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

Is the contractor appointed by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) for the construction of the D N Nagar to Mandale Metro Line 2B, destroying the greenery on a plot at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC)? A boundary is being demarcated to surround the plot at G-Block adjacent to the Mithi river with tin sheets, and it has been found that at two places there, concrete mixture was poured near the base of plants. During the levelling of the plot too, some plants were destroyed.

Sources from MMRDA told mid-day that the plot measuring about an acre, adjacent to the Mithi river behind Dhirubhai Ambani school in G-Block, is a patch of land with shrubs and plants.

Greenery in danger

"The plot belongs to MMRDA and as it is in CRZ, no permanent construction can be done there. We have handed it over to the contractor working on Metro Line 2B on temporary basis, to set up some container cabin offices and for metro related work. Currently they are erecting a boundary surrounding the plot with tin sheets," said an MMRDA official.

This reporter found the grass and shrubs on the plot were removed while levelling. At two places concrete mixture was poured close to plants posing a serious threat to their survival. A container cabin office has already been placed on the plot, while a security cabin was placed at the entry point.

Environmentalists annoyed

Activist Zoru Bhathena said, "Authorities implementing metro projects are least bothered about the environment. For them what matters is development. They can easily work and retain the trees too." Environmentalist Stalin D from NGO Vanashakti said, "The agencies implementing metro projects in Mumbai have consistently violated environmental norms. National Green Tribunal (NGT) orders for protection of tree bases are being violated. The contractors feel they are a law unto themselves and MMRDA can easily shirk accountability by passing the blame on the contractors."

MMRDA speak

In a section of the plot some transplanted trees were seen completely dried up, also proving how the transplantation process is a failure. When told that the trees on the plot are dying, an MMRDA official said, "We are not aware of this and will have to look into the same before commenting."

