Did Tiger Shroff keep 'somwar vrats' to get a beautiful girl?

Actor Tiger Shroff, known for his physique and stunts, was hosted on The Kapil Sharma Show where he promoted his upcoming movie War. In the show, he will be seen revealing some lesser-known facts and behind the scene moments whilst describing the overall filming of the movie amongst other things.

In conversation with Kapil, Tiger also revealed how he used to flaunt his six-pack abs to impress girls while growing up. According to Tiger, he has become shy and introvert after stepping into the Hindi film industry.

During the show, Kapil Sharma tried to enquire about a rumour that Tiger Shroff has trained Aamir Khan for action sequences in Dhoom. Clarifying the same Tiger mentioned, "I have definitely been part of the action workshops with Aamir but never gave training tips to him. In Dhoom 3 he was playing the character of a gymnast. He used to take workshops of gymnastics. When he came to know that I am also interested in acrobats, he invited me to participate in the sessions with him."



Tiger Shroff on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show.

Rumour game continued as Kapil enquired about Tiger's 'somwar vrat' to get a beautiful girl in his life. While he didn't mention anything about a beautiful girl, he definitely did confirm about fasting on Mondays. Furthermore, Kapil took a dig at Tiger and asked him whether he has experienced any 'tearing' incident during his action sequences.



Narrating a behind the scenes moment from War, Tiger shared, "In the film, I had to do a lot of stunt sequences and splits. I couldn't wear track pants as it won't look nice. I did a particular sequence wearing jeans where the jeans just ripped off from the seams."

Tiger also shared that If he ever gets a superpower some-day he would want to be like Kapil and entertain the audience.

