Did Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma give away their in-flight business class seats?

India skipper Virat Kohli and wife Anushka Sharma's gesture of giving their business class seats to bowlers impresses Michael Vaughan

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli and wife Anushka Sharma celebrated their first wedding anniversary yesterday by indulging in some gifting. The couple, who could have opted to fly business class in Australia, chose to give their seats to fast bowlers, according to former England captain Michael Vaughan.

Usually, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) ensures that the team gets the best treatment home and abroad, but since there were only 12 business class seats on the flight when they travelled from Adelaide to Perth for the second Test, the couple gave away their seats to the team's bowlers.



Michael Vaughan

Yesterday, Vaughan tweeted: "Witnessed @imVkohli & his wife give up their Business class seats to allow the Quicks more comfort & space on the trip from Adelaide - Perth !! Danger Australia .. Not only are the quicks more relaxed ... The Skipper is managing his troops with great human touches #AUSvIND."

Meanwhile, Kohli wrote a sweet message for Anushka posting this throwback picture (left) and wrote: "Can't believe it's been a year already because it feels like it happened just yesterday. Time has truly flown by. Happy anniversary to my best friend and my soulmate. Mine forever. @Anushka Sharma."

