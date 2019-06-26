Did WWE star Seth Rollins take a dig at ex-Shield member Dean Ambrose?

other-sports

WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins speaks about his former Shield member Dean Ambrose aka Jon Moxley

Pic Courtesy/ Seth Rollins Instagram

WWE Universal champion Seth Rollins recently spoke to Sports Illustrated in an interview after his former WWE Shield member and WWE wrestler Dean Ambrose's new persona for AEW, Jon Moxley criticised the WWE in an interview. Seth Rollins spoke his mind and said Jon Moxley is not entirely right in saying what he did, but nonetheless, still praised him and respects his decision to quit WWE.

"Ambrose can do what he wants. He’s a big boy, he’s got his big boy pants on. He can go out there and say whatever he wants, but the bottom line is not everybody’s equipped to handle the rigors of WWE and the schedule and how it affects you mentally and emotionally. And Ambrose gave everything he had to the company for the entire time he was here. He put his heart and soul into the travel, into the schedule, into the injuries, into the work in the ring and all that stuff. But at the end of the day, he took his ball and he went home, or he went elsewhere at least. And I think it’s a little presumptuous of him to get on a podcast and talk down about the company that gave him such an opportunity."

Seth Rollins continued to wish Ambrose for his future in AEW, "And like I said, I love the guy. I love him, I’ll always love him, but at the end of the day, we just share different perspectives about what we want out of life and about where we’re at in our own lives. I hope that he does well. I’ve kept enough tabs on him to know that he’s doing super well for himself right now and I’m happy for that, but I just don’t think there’s any reason to hop on a soapbox and complain after the fact. You need to take the first step, and that’s looking in the mirror and asking yourself did you do every single thing you possibly could to make yourself and your situation what you want it to be, and if the answer is yes you did, then you can go elsewhere and complain. If that’s where he’s at mentally then go right ahead, but if he hasn’t done that, he hasn’t looked in the mirror and made that decision, then maybe he should think about that. That goes for any other disgruntled talent past or present."

Seth Rollins recently defeated Baron Corbin to retain his Universal title at WWE Stomping Grounds. Rollins and his Raw Women's Champion girlfriend Becky Lynch will face Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans in a winner takes all title match at the next pay-per-view Extreme Rules.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates