Did you know, Akshay Kumar drinks cow urine every day for ayurvedic reasons?

In an online session with wildlife adventurer Bear Grylls on whose show he features, Akshay Kumar revealed that he drinks cow urine every day. The Khiladi, 53, shared that this is his fitness secret. Fans were eager to learn about the advantages of drinking it. Cow urine is said to be a natural source of minerals and can help overcome nutrient deficiencies. Wonder what wife Twinkle has to say about gau mutra?

Akshay Kumar, who is currently shooting in Scotland for his upcoming film BellBottom with Huma Qureshi and Lara Dutta, recently joined British adventure host Bear Grylls for an Instagram Live.

Huma asked Akshay how he convinced himself to drink elephant poop tea on the show, and Akshay said: "I wasn't worried. I was too excited to be worried. I have cow urine because of ayurvedic reasons every day, so that was okay."

Akshay also taught Bear to speak Hindi during the Insta Live. The special episode premiered on September 11 on Discovery Plus App and will premiere on September 14 on Discovery Channel.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news