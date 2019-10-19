Did you know Akshay Kumar was once rejected by a girl and he used to travel without tickets?

While on Kapil Sharma show, Akshay Kumar shared an incidence when a girl rejected his proposal in his childhood. Akshay was a very shy person. When he took her on dates to places like Madras Cafe and Udippi restaurant, she expected him to be romantic. Akshay says she wanted him to hold her hands and kiss but he was shy to initiate.

Continuing the conversation on the show, Bobby Deol shared that he too was in love with a girl but couldn't confess her. Once he was sitting in the library and the girl asked her to donate blood in a blood donation camp. He thought it is a good chance to initiate the conversation. However, while donating blood, he got nervous and increased his blood pressure. Consequently, he couldn't donate the blood and couldn't initiate the conversation as well.

During the show, Kapil tried to enquire about the fact if anyone among Ritesh Deshmukh, Chunky Panday, Bobby Deol, and Akshay Kumar have travelled in trains without a ticket. To which Akshay revealed his childhood incidence when he went to Matheran with his 7 friends. They were supposed to get down at Nerul station. During that time, they didn't have enough money for the ticket hence carried only one ticket for 7 people.

On the work front, Kumar is all set for his big Diwali release, Housefull 4, after which he'll gear up for films like Good Newws, Sooryavanshi, Laxmmi Bomb, Prithviraj, and Bachchan Pandey.

