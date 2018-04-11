Did you know Alex Rodriguez did not recognize Jennifer Lopez when they first met?

Ex-MLB star Alex Rodriguez recalls how he failed to recognise singer girlfriend when the two met for the first time last year



Former Major League Baseball (BLB) champ Alex Rodriguez, 42, and singer Jennifer Lopez, 48, may be one Hollywood's A-list couples at the moment, but when they met for the first time in February last year, Rodriguez failed to recognise her.

"I describe it as the luckiest day of my life. I turn around, and I do not recognise this person. And it's Jennifer, but she's dressed up as Harlee from Shades of Blue and she's in her jeans and her big boots. And it took me about four or five seconds. And she said, 'It's Jennifer! It's Jennifer!' I go, 'Oh my God, Jennifer, you look beautiful', " the former New York Yankees star said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, when the host asked him about their first meeting.

Rodriguez went on to explain that funny first meeting in Los Angeles when he was searching the parking lot for his car and someone [Lopez] tapped him on the shoulder. "I was so embarrassed and then I got a little nervous, and I'm like, 'this is so goofy.' We all know who Jennifer is and she's everywhere. And she says, 'You have my number, reach out'. I went home and reached out," he added.

