Did you know Amrish Puri's grandson Vardhan Puri worked with Parineeti Chopra, Bhumi Pednekar in YRF?

As the release date of his Bollywood debut, Yeh Saali Aashiqui gets nearer, actor Vardhan Puri, grandson of late veteran actor Amrish Puri, reminisces his acting journey till now.

Being associated with Yash Raj Films as an assistant director was always in his bucket list and he made it happen. The production house has given recognition to actors like Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, and Bhumi Pednekar. In fact, Parineeti and Bhumi have had their share of being behind the camera with the production house too.

Well, Vardhan Puri too has a similar story. He said, "I have been an assistant director with this production house for five years and worked on three films right from concept creation till the release of the film and it has been more than a film school to me. I remember meeting Parineeti there when she worked there and it was amazing that later I got to work with her in the films she acted. Also, Bhumi and I share a very interesting rapport. She was an assistant casting director and I used to be responsible for the casting of the film which I was assisting in. Both of us have worked in three films together. To see her debut film smashing box office records was a delight! And here I am now following their footsteps and it's my time to debut and become an actor. This is surreal and it's a very special feeling."

Produced by Dr. Jayantilal Gada (Pen) and Amrish Puri Films, directed by Cherag Ruparel, Yeh Saali Aashiqui starring Vardhan Puri and Shivaleeka Oberoi in lead roles is all set to release on November 29, 2019.

