Birthday special: Films you probably didn't know Anurag Kashyap has acted in

Birthday special: Did you know Anurag Kashyap acted in these films?

We know Anurag Kashyap as the one who has a rebellious streak in him and is unafraid to speak his mind. We know him as the director, screenwriter and producer. But did you know he has acted in more than 10 films in his career?

On Anurag Kashyap's 47th birthday today, let's meet Anurag Kashyap - the actor. Here are 13 films he has made an appearance in...

Black Friday (2004)



Anurag Kashyap (right) in 'Black Friday'. All pics/YouTube

No Smoking (2007)



Anurag Kashyap (left) in 'No Smoking'

Luck By Chance (2009)



Anurag Kashyap in 'Luck By Chance'

Dev.D (2009)

Anurag Kashyap plays a cameo as one of Chanda's (Kalki Koechlin) clients. He is seen during the 'Paayaliya' song sequence.



Anurag Kashyap and Kalki Koechlin in 'Dev.D'

Gulaal (2009)



Anurag Kashyap in 'Gulaal'

I Am (2010)

Anurag Kashyap plays the role of a child molester in Onir's film 'I Am'.



Anurag Kashyap in 'I Am'

Shagird (2011)

Anurag Kashyap made his full-fledged acting debut in 2011 with Tigmanshu Dhulia's crime thriller 'Shagird' where he plays the antagonist Bunty Bhaiya.



Anurag Kashyap and Nana Patekar in 'Shagird'

Tera Kya Hoga Johnny (2011)



Anurag Kashyap in 'Tera Kya Hoga Johnny'

Bhoothnath Returns (2014)



Anurag Kashyap shares screen space with Amitabh Bachchan in 'Bhoothnath Returns'

Happy New Year (2014)

Anurag Kashyap plays a cameo as a judge, along with Vishal Dadlani, in 'Happy New Year'. Shah Rukh Khan and his troupe qualify in the first round of World Dance Championship by blackmailing them with evidence of their secret homosexual relationship.



Anurag Kashyap and Vishal Dadlani in 'Happy New Year'

Akira (2016)

Anurag Kashyap plays a negative role of ACP Rane in Sonakshi Sinha-starrer 'Akira'. He has garnered positive response for his performance and he says people are appreciating him because of his 'punch lines'.



Anurag Kashyap in 'Akira'. Pic/YouTube

Chhuri - A Short film (2017)

Anurag Kashyap acted in a short film Chhuri, which featured Tisca Chopra as his wife and Surveen Chawla as his girlfriend.



Anurag Kashyap in Chhuri



Imaikkaa Nodigal - 2018

He played a serial killer in this Tamil film, that starred Nayanthara and Atharvaa in the leading roles, though his voice was dubbed by director Magizh Thirumeni.

Other films where Anurag Kashyap has displayed his acting chops:

'Encounter' (2010)

'Soundtrack' (2011)

'Trishna' (2011)

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates