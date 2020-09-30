Did you know as YRF's casting team member Bhumi Pednekar had auditioned Ranveer Singh?

Bhumi Pednekar got candid like never before, on the latest episode of JioSaavn #NoFilterNeha Season 5. In the interview with Neha Dhupia, Bhumi spilt some beans on the audition process and also shared memory with Ranveer Singh and his audition days.

Bhumi worked in the casting team of YRF for over six years. Before trying her hand at acting, Bhumi was assistant to Shanoo Sharma, the casting director of Yash Raj Films (YRF).

Talking about being part of Ranveer Singh's auditions. "I am actually in the audition, it's on YouTube and I remember the first time I met him and I was like this guy and it's on YouTube because I had one of Fan clubs kind of tag me on it and I was like 'How they find this!'. It was great fun yaar, his energy was just amazing. I was blown away. I was so intimidated by him because I was like, my god what a fantastic actor and what energy. From whatever I have heard from Shanoo he is as authentic as it gets. You know, he is this person," said Bhumi, talking about Ranveer, who made his Bollywood debut in 2010 with YRF's Band Baaja Baaraat.

Being part of YRF's casting team, Bhumi reminisced a 'bizarre' audition tale. She said, "We didn't have anything bizarre ya, I feel the entire audition process is very bizarre, because you expect way too much out of people but some of them are so funny. I remember this guy, I could not understand his accent and I would just crack up, I couldn’t control myself because he was also a rather horrible actor but a very sweet man, I could just not understand, I was like I can't take it so I literally had to kind of hand it over to my assistant and I was like listen "it's really rude". I always had this conscience that 'Bhumi, someday this is going to happen to you, so you better clean your act'."

Getting into Bollywood was a planned move, as Bhumi Pednekar always wanted to be an actor. While working in the casting team, she was persistent in her belief that "eventually it would happen". It all started with a mock audition. Little did Bhumi know that it was going to be her ticket to Bollywood. "They had told me to give an audition for Sandhya's role (Dum Laga Ke Haisha) that would be sent as a reference to actors who don't live in Bombay. Shanoo gave me four scenes to do and I did all of them back to back together and the audition happened."

And finally, in 2015, Bhumi Pednekar made her Bollywood debut with YRF's Dum Laga Ke Haisha. She went on to do films like Toilet- Ek Prem Katha, Bala, Sonchiriya, Pati Patni Aur Woh, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, and was last seen in Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare.

