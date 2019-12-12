Did you know Disha Patani was also a hairstylist?

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Disha Patani is one of the most popular Bollywood celebrities, thanks to her gorgeousness and a perfect body, or an enviable one. She has a staggering 27.9 million followers on Instagram and will soon clock 28 million. And of course, we all saw in the song Slow Motion from Bharat what an incredible dancer she is.

But did you know she also had a hidden talent? Yes, her latest Instagram stories are proof she also happens to be a secret hairstylist. There were not one but multiple stories where she could be seen styling a lot of her friends and their reactions are hilarious.

In the first story, she announces she's all set to style her friend and the girl in question cannot stop smiling, take a look:

The madness ends and the end result looks quite impressive as she captions the story- Final Result, have a look right here:

In the next story, we see someone else giving a chance to the actress to style her hair, take a look:

The look that the girl has been given by Disha looks quite different and unique. She gives her hair a purple shade and writes- Final Result, Enjoy Pratiksha:

On the work front, Disha was last seen in Salman Khan's Bharat and now has as many as three films lined-up for release in 2020. She first stars with Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor, and Kunal Kemmu in Mohit Suri's Malang, which is all set to release on February 14. This would be followed by Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, slated to release on Eid.

And lastly, she'll also star in Ekta Kapoor's KTina, a comedy based in the small town of India.

