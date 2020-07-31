Did you know Farhan Akhtar, Sharman Joshi and Divya Bharti were classmates?
Sharman Joshi went down memory lane and shared a throwback picture of his schoolmates actor Farhan Akhtar, producer Ritesh Sidhwani and late actress Divya Bharti
"Class of '84, what a talented bunch we turned out to be! Actors, producers, directors and editors! Divya Bharati, Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani, Rishi Roy & Anand Subaya. Strange are the ways of God...how we all ended up in the same industry. Happy friendship day to all of us . Those were the days my friends," Sharman wrote on Instagram.
The rare old image is no less than a feast for the eyes. Reacting to the post, a user commented: "School days are the best". Another one commented: "Feels so great to see your childhood picture."
