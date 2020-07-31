Did you know Farhan Akhtar, Sharman Joshi and Divya Bharti were classmates?

On the occasion of International Friendship Day on Thursday, actor Sharman Joshi went down memory lane and shared a throwback picture of his schoolmates. And guess what? The schoolmates are none other than actor Farhan Akhtar, producer Ritesh Sidhwani and late actress Divya Bharti!

"Class of '84, what a talented bunch we turned out to be! Actors, producers, directors and editors! Divya Bharati, Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani, Rishi Roy & Anand Subaya. Strange are the ways of God...how we all ended up in the same industry. Happy friendship day to all of us . Those were the days my friends," Sharman wrote on Instagram.

The rare old image is no less than a feast for the eyes. Reacting to the post, a user commented: "School days are the best". Another one commented: "Feels so great to see your childhood picture."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever