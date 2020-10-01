Did you know Gulshan Grover's visa was once rejected because of Shah Rukh Khan?

The Bad Man of Bollywood, Gulshan Kumar is currently seen as one of the judges at the popular dance reality show India's Best Dancer. During the performance of a contestant, the popular antagonist recollected a time when he was on one of his tours to Morocco. Gulshan Grover, who has played the villain in Shah Rukh Khan's films Yes Boss and Duplicate, was talking about the actor's fan following being all around the world, as he narrated the incident back from the '90s.

During one of his international trips, a destination which had visa-on-arrival system, refused to let Gulshan Grover travel the city. One of the officials was an ardent fan of Shah Rukh, who rejected his visa saying, "because you beat Shah Rukh Khan." It seems like the official then, was a die-hard SRK follower, and couldn't see anyone hurting the actor.

Gulshan Grover, who consoled the fan, further added, "Shah Rukh Khan is my friend, my brother. I don't beat him in real life or he doesn't beat me in real life. It's just in the movies."

The Bad Man continued saying, "Shah Rukh and I were working in director Aziz Mirza's movie Yes Boss (1997) and that time, I had got selected for a Hollywood movie The Second Jungle Book: Mowgli & Baloo (1997) to play the main antagonist. It was the final call for me to come to Hollywood and sign the film. I was in a big dilemma and before turning down the offer, I went to Shah Rukh and made him read the script. He insisted that I should take the first flight to Hollywood."

A video clip where the actor is seen narrating the incident has surfaced online, and it has already taken over the internet. Take a look!

On the professional front, Gulshan Grover has been a part of the Hindi film industry for nearly four decades. He made his Bollywood debut with Rocky in 1981 and is now gearing up for as many as three films- Sooryavanshi, Mumbai Saga, and Sadak 2.

